Pakistan batter Umar Akmal has not been in his best form in recent times. Despite that, Quetta Gladiators has kept him in their squad for the Pakistan Super League 2023. Quetta will take on Multan Sultan in their first match at PSL 2023. Ahead of that, in a press conference, Umar Akmal lost his calm at a journalist who asked him questions about his fitness and frequent TikTok videos. While replying to the journalist, Umar told, "It is my personal life, I think you should avoid such questions." Umar also added that his fitness is in front of everyone and even other players will get angry if such questions are asked.

Umar Akmal Loses his Cool At Journalist

Umar Akmal loses calm after a reporter asks him about his fitness and TikTok videos pic.twitter.com/WHzyR8LfwQ — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) February 12, 2023

