Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik once again walked away with 'Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match' award. The award, apparently, is given to the bowler who bowls the fastest ball of the match. And Umran has now won the award every time SRH take field as it is his seventh in the row. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer clocked 151.1 kph during RCB vs SRH match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)