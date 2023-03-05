United Arab Emirates will face Papua New Guinea in their next match at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Sunday, March 5. The game will begin at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has no broadcasters. Hence the match between UAE and Papua New Guinea will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. ‘Jadeja, Jadeja’ Fans Tease Sanjay Manjrekar During India vs Australia 3rd Test in Indore (Watch Video).

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live on FanCode

CWCL 2 tri-series: PNG win toss and decide to bowl first against UAE GO UAE! 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/7ljAHGQOlm — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) March 5, 2023

