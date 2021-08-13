Unmukt Chand, U-19 World Cup winning Indian captain, has retired from Indian cricket in order to seek better opportunities around the globe with playing in the USA a possible option for the 28-year-old. He announced his decision on Twitter.

T1- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fEEJ9xOdlt — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

T2- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8yK7QBHtUZ — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021

Likely To Play In USA

India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand has retired from @BCCI. Will be plying his trade in US. — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) August 13, 2021

