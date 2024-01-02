India suffered a heart-breaking loss against Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite having a fantastic campaign with the bat, Virat Kohli couldn't take India to the trophy. In a new, unseen video that got surfaced on social media, Kohli was spotted knocking off the bails of the wicket with his cap in disappointment as the Australian cricketers celebrated their victory. Fans related to his devastation and the video went viral on social media. Virat Kohli Tries to Hide Tears With Cap After India Lose to Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Video Goes Viral!

‘Unseen’ Video of Virat Kohli After Defeat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

UNSEEN VIDEO OF KOHLI 💔 pic.twitter.com/o4ZkZhf3zh — cricket videos (@RizwanStum60450) January 1, 2024

