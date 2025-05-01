The USA women's national cricket team will host the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team in the first ODI of the two-match series. The USA-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI 2025 Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas on Thursday, May 1. The first ODI between both nations will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the two-match ODI series between the USA women and Zimbabwe women will not be live broadcast in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. This means there will be no live broadcasting for the USA-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI 2025. Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the two-match ODI series on the FanCode app and website. Zimbabwe Register Second-Biggest Victory in ODI History, Beat USA by 304 Runs in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI 2025

It’s Match Day! 🙌 It’s time for #TeamUSA’s first ODI against Zimbabwe! 💪 🏏 USA 🆚 Zimbabwe ⏰ 8:00am PST | 10:00am CST | 11:00am EST 📍 Dallas, Texas 📲 Willow TV#USAvZIM 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aMV2ZnYvlb — USA Cricket (@usacricket) May 1, 2025

