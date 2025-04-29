The USA Women's National Cricket Team will take on the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team in the third T20I of the three-match series on Monday, April 29. The USA-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I 2025 is slated to take place at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas and it will begin at 9:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to there being no official broadcast partner, the USA-W vs ZIM-W live telecast will not be available in India. Fans in India do have an online viewing option, though, as they can watch USA-W vs ZIM-W live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass. Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Star Nida Dar Withdraws From National Selection Due to Mental Health Issues.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd T20I Result

Loreen Tshuma and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano shine as Zimbabwe Women take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series 👌#USAvZIM pic.twitter.com/Ix9l1Li2A0 — Zimbabwe Cricket - Women (@zimbabwewomen) April 27, 2025

