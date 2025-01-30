Building on his 16th Test ton, Usman Khawaja registered his maiden double-hundred in the format during SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 on Day 2. Resuming his batting on 147, Khawaja first went on to score his sixth 150-plus score, and then slammed his first double-ton in Test cricket, taking 290 balls, which was laced with 16, and one solitary six. Khawaja along with Steve Smith shared the second-highest partnership (266) against Sri Lanka in a Test for any wicket as well. Usman Khawaja Regains Form After Poor BGT 2024-25! Opener Registers 16th Hundred During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Usman Khawaja Slams Maiden Double Ton

And there it is! 💯💯👏👏 Double Hundred for Usman Khawaja which came in 290 balls including 16 fours and 1 six against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test in Galle. 🫡 What a legend, What a player! 🇦🇺🐐#UsmanKhawaja #SLvAUS #SLvsAUS pic.twitter.com/kR9BjkpuDA — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) January 30, 2025

