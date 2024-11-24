In the seventh match of the United States Premier League (USPL) 2024, California Golden Eagles will face NJ Titans at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. The USPL 2024 match between the California Golden Eagles and NJ Titans will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday. DD Sports has the official broadcasting rights for the USPL 2024 matches. Fans can watch the third edition of the USPL live on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming of the USPL 2024 will be on the FanCode app and website. On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?

USPL 2024 will be Live Telecast on DD Sports

Cricketing Carnival Returns in Unites States 🔥 Viewers in India can watch all The LIVE Action of @cricuspl on DD Sports and @prasarbharati's OTT #Waves pic.twitter.com/MQbfTnIe4y — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 21, 2024

