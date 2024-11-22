The third edition of the United States Premier League (USPL) will start on November 22. The first fixture of the USPL 2024 will be played between the Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. The much-awaited clash will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the USPL 2024 in India. Fans can watch the USPL 2024 live telecast on the DD Sports Channel. Indian audiences can also watch the live streaming of the USPL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?

USPL 2024 Will Kick Off on Friday

And it begins! The stage is set, the anthem is sung, and the energy is electric at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. What a spectacular start to the 3rd Season of the US Premier League! #usplseason3 #opening #openingceremony #USPLCricket #BrowardCountyStadium pic.twitter.com/9FMADSctyR — United States Premier League (@cricuspl) November 22, 2024

