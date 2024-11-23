The fourth of the ongoing United States Premier League (USPL) 2024 will be played between the Carolina Eagles and the Maryland Mavericks. The Carolina Eagles vs Maryland Mavericks match will be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. The high-voltage clash will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official partner for the third edition of the USPL in India. Fans can watch the USPL 2024 matches live on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming of the USPL 2024 will be on the FanCode app and website. On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?

Carolina Eagles are Runners-Up in USPL Season 2

