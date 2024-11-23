The second match of the United States Premier League (USPL) 2024 will be played between the Maryland Mavericks and the Atlanta Blackcaps. The second fixture of the USPL 2024 will be hosted at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, on November 23. The Maryland Mavericks vs Atlanta Blackcaps exciting clash will start at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official partner for the third edition of the USPL in India. Fans can watch the USPL 2024 matches live telecast on the DD Sports channel. The live streaming of the USPL 2024 will be on the FanCode app and website. On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?

All Set for USPL 2024

The stadium is set, the stakes are high, and the excitement is unmatched! 🏏. Season 3 of the US Premier League is almost set to begin at the iconic Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. Let the games begin!#usplinusa #USPL2024 #usplseason3 #BrowardCountyStadium pic.twitter.com/dhORgl21fJ — United States Premier League (@cricuspl) November 21, 2024

