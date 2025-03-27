Tattoos are a way of expression in the modern era, and sporting personalities worldwide have embraced the culture. Australian women's cricketer Amanda Jade Wellington has often shared her tattoos, which range from quotes to anime, and noticed sharing a similar ink-art with Kolkata Knight Riders' cricketer Vaibhav Arora, which the bowler pointed out via a social media post. Recently, Arora got a tattoo on his left hand, which speculatively is similar to Wellington's piece on her right hand. Arora already has a tattoo of Lord Shiva just above his wrist, which highlights the pacer's devotion to the deity. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Quinton de Kock, Varun Chakaravarthy Shine as Defending Champions Register First Victory.

Amanda Jade Wellington Shares Same Tattoo With Vaibhav Arora?

I just noticed, Vaibhav from @KKRiders has the same tattoo as me 😅🤣 #RRvsKKR — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) March 26, 2025

Vaibhav Arora's New Tattoo

