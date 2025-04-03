Vaibhav Arora was named Man of the Match for his spectacular bowling in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 3. The right-arm pacer was introduced as 'Impact Player' by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the start of the second innings and made his presence felt instantly, dismissing Travis Head (4) in the very first over and then he went on to pick up the wickets of Ishan Kishan (2) and the big one of Heinrich Klaasen (33). He finished with figures of 3/29 and Kolkata Knight Riders went on to secure a massive 80-run win and bounce back from a defeat. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Sunrisers Hyderabad Star For Low Score During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Vaibhav Arora Wins Man of the Match Award in IPL 2025

Making a statement 💪 For his fiery spell of fast bowling that stunned #SRH, Vaibhav Arora is the Player of the Match 👌💜#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/stHOdj8vJ5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2025

