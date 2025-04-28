Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed fans on his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playing for Rajasthan Royals. He already showed his glimpses and proved that he is a big prospect. He showed that he belongs at this level during the match against Gujarat Titans when he became the youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL. He brought up his fifty in only 17 deliveries. Fans were amazed and shared funny memes and jokes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Other Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricketers Spotted Enjoying Their Vacation Playing Volleyball in Maldives Amid IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

Take A Bow

Cricket fans watching 14 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing one of the fastest 50 in IPL - The Youngest player to do so, Take a bow Kid!#RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/xW4e0qVssG — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 28, 2025

Suryavanshi Giving the Vibes

Suryavanshi giving the vibes already 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LF9N6QIpxC — Parody Venky Mama (@venkymama100) April 28, 2025

17 Ball 50

17 ball 50 for 14 year old suryavanshi pic.twitter.com/YPfHioa2Lo — OG (@Tejuholicc2) April 28, 2025

My Friends And I

🚨 HISTORY 🚨 Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player (14 years, 32 days) in IPL history to score a FIFTY. 51 off just 17 balls. My friends and I were doing this at age of 14. #RRvsGT #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/opxxVApPjf — samy (@SamyCric) April 28, 2025

Suryavanshi..

17 balls fifty by Suryavanshi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lPHzeVlsVL — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 28, 2025

Youngsters

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal Youngsters ❌, Gangsters ✅ pic.twitter.com/CNggfr8n6c — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 28, 2025

Rahul Dravid Watching

Rahul Dravid watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi pic.twitter.com/bIA0JtM2TZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 28, 2025

Bro Will Break Every Damn Record

If Vaibhav Suryavanshi played till 40. Bro will break every damn Sachin record. pic.twitter.com/685XE3B4IS — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 28, 2025

