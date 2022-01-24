Virat Kohli on Monday took to Instagram to clarify his and wife Anushka Sharma's stance on daughter Vamika's pictures, which went viral a day ago during the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Cape Town. The former Indian captain revealed that his wife and daughter Vamika were caught off-guard by the camera during the game and pictures of the latter went viral on social media subsequently with many having a first glimpse of the little one. He requested everyone to not click or share Vamika's pictures in a statement on Instagram:

See Virat Kohli's Instagram Story:

Virat Kohli's statement on Vamika's pictures going viral (Photo credit: Instagram)

Virat Kohli and Anushka didn't know the cameraman had shown Vamika on the TV. He requests everyone to not publish her pictures. pic.twitter.com/22wEYo16E5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 24, 2022

