Former India national cricket team captain and Chennai Super Kings wicket-keeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted riding his Yamaha RX100 in Ranchi. MS Dhoni was seen riding his motorcycle alone, with just a backpack. A fan who was sitting behind a bike at the same time spotted MS Dhoni, who was riding himself. Spotting MS Dhoni was a tough job, as the legend was wearing a helmet. The fan waved at MS Dhoni, saying "Hello Sir". As per the fan's post, MS Dhoni also replied to him with a "hello" while riding. The video of MS Dhoni riding his motorcycle on Ranchi roads comes amid speculations on the internet over his leaving the country and shifting to New Zealand. MS Dhoni Shifting to New Zealand? KRK Claims Former Indian Cricket Team Captain To Move To Island Country With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni Riding Alone in Ranchi:

Don't know why but I'm watching this video on loop ☺️ pic.twitter.com/X0gjJ1YsFz — THaLa (@7_MSDthala) June 19, 2025

