Vinod Kambli met Prithvi Shaw and also bowed down to touch Sunil Gavaskar's feet at a felicitation ceremony conducted by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as part of the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations, on Sunday, January 12. The MCA has organised week-long celebrations for Wankhede Stadium completing 50 years and Vinod Kambli made an appearance at the event, after being recently discharged from the hospital. Pictures that have gone viral, showed him interacting with Prithvi Shaw and also touching the 'Little Master's feet. Vinod Kambli along with other Mumbai stalwarts were felicitated at the event. Vinod Kambli Discharged from Hospital: Kapil Dev Promises to Meet Ailing Ex-India Cricketer.

Here is another picture of Vinod Kambli seeking blessings of Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/iuVYVuGAxK — Taus Rizvi (@rizvitaus) January 12, 2025

