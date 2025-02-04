The India national cricket team won the T20I series against England and will now play a three-game ODI series from February 6. The tour is seen as preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 also. The first match will be played in Nagpur and as Team India reached the city, many fans gathered around to get closer view of the Indian cricketers. On duty police tried to stop many and one of them was India's throwdown specialist Raghu, who was later let go by the security. Watch the video below. Raghavindraa Dvgi Aka Raghu, Throwdown Specialist, To Get INR 2 Crore Out of 125 Crore Cash Reward Announced by BCCI After Indian Cricket Team’s T20 World Cup 2024 Title Win.

India's Throwdown Specialist Raghu Stopped by Police

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAGPUR EXPERIENCE || PRAMOD DHUWARE (@nagpur_experience)

