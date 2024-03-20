Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kickstart with a grand matchup between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This would be the eighth time that both teams are facing each other in a season-opener match. RCB players including Virat Kohli reached Chennai on Tuesday late at night for the match. Earlier in the eve, the Royal Challenger Bengaluru franchise conducted a grand RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru. The event had great success as they inducted R Vinay Kumar into the RCB Hall of Fame, Celebrated the WPL 2024 trophy win and also unveiled a Team Jersey. Stars like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and skipper Faf du Plessis interacted with media and fans also. But right after the event, many RCB players took a flight to Chennai for their IPL game. IPL 2024 Countdown Begins! Meet 10 Cool Captains Ready To Dazzle in the Biggest T20 League.

Virat Kohli and RCB Team Arrive in Chennai for IPL 2024 Inaugural Match

