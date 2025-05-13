Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025. Ahead of a big India vs England Test series, he opted for the decision to hang up his boots. On the next day he visited the Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj Ashram in Vrindavan alongside wife Anushka Sharma. They had conversations with the Maharaj about spirituality and his retirement decision. Following that, both Virat and Anushka were spotted at the Delhi airport as they prepared to return. Virat will feature for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17 in the resumed IPL 2025. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Spiritual Guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at Delhi Airport

Virat kohli and Anushka sharma spotted at Delhi Airport after visiting premanand ji maharaj🤍 pic.twitter.com/7SPueB1j30 — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) May 13, 2025

