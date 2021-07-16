Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday posted a picture alongside KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah. Taking to Twitter, the Indian captain wrote, "Back at it." India's Test series against England starts from August 4.

See Virat Kohli's tweet:

Back at it 🏏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HPsBXif2bm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)