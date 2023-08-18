Virat Kohli is not loved and admired purely for his cricketing skills but also because of the fact that he always takes time out of his hectic schedule to spare for his fans. An example of this was seen when Kohli gestured and called a fan after the latter wanted to get clicked with him. In a video that has gone viral, Kohli was seen signalling the fan to come up and the two then got clicked. 'Chutti Hai Phir Bhi...' Virat Kohli's Intense Cardio Exercise on Treadmill on Independence Day Holiday Reflects His Self-Discipline (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

When a fan asked for a photo, Virat himself called him❤️#viratkohli pic.twitter.com/U36tU92RzX — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@Imlakshay_18) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)