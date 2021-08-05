Indian captain Virat Kohli got dismissed for a rare golden duck in Tests when he was sent back by England's James Anderson on the second day of the first Test in Trent Bridge. After the dismissal, the internet was quickly flooded with funny memes. Check out some below!

The expectation--and--the reality:

This one was funny!

Right from the Indian women's hockey team!

Babar Azam Fans Enjoying Virat Kohli Golden Duck Be Like: pic.twitter.com/0WINjRH4aI — Junaid Ahmad (@_junaidahmad_) August 5, 2021

Who can keep Munna Bhai memes away?

Virat Kohli got out on Golden Duck #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uXmCo7nXed — Virooting (@virooting) August 5, 2021

A reface app meme, coming right up!

I literally just turned the cricket on to see Jimmy’s bunny return for a golden duck #ENGvIND #Kohli pic.twitter.com/lqiu3bxmqI — DannyBoy™️©®🃏 (@LeachysCleaner) August 5, 2021

Gold medal=Golden duck?

we don’t have a gold medal yet but at least we got the golden duck 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1ehCljXkVU — Sia ²⁴ (@fcbsiaaaa) August 5, 2021

Sri Lankan journalist Daniel Alexander once again taunts the Indian team:

Finally it’s a gold for India. Not in Olympics 2020 but in Cricket as Indian captain Virat Kohli gets out for golden duck.🦆 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 5, 2021

Babar Azam fans are happy?

Babar Azam Fans Enjoying Virat Kohli Golden Duck Be Like: pic.twitter.com/vrqE74HB5X — Safe Hands Academy (@academy_hands) August 5, 2021

A gold medal and golden duck reference once again!

India is yet to get gold medal 🏅 in Olympics, so Virat Kohli got out on a golden duck to motivate our athletes to get gold. MY GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/M6QYiiJyJL — Dr. Puig //🦁 (@rxxshit) August 5, 2021

We all feel him right now!

Virat Kohli fans right now 😹😹.. golden duck master King chokli pic.twitter.com/fmSsaKBlSd — Gautam™ #IND (@SpeaksGautam) August 5, 2021

