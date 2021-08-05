Indian captain Virat Kohli got dismissed for a rare golden duck in Tests when he was sent back by England's James Anderson on the second day of the first Test in Trent Bridge. After the dismissal, the internet was quickly flooded with funny memes. Check out some below!

The expectation--and--the reality: 

This one was funny!

Right from the Indian women's hockey team!

Who can keep Munna Bhai memes away?

A reface app meme, coming right up!

Gold medal=Golden duck?

Sri Lankan journalist Daniel Alexander once again taunts the Indian team:

Babar Azam fans are happy?

A gold medal and golden duck reference once again!

We all feel him right now!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)