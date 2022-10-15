A video of a school girl from Ladakh was seen batting brilliantly in her school. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Directorate of School Education in Ladakh. It is known that the girl named Maqsooma who is studying in sixth standard was in the video. She is a die hard fan of Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli and wants to play the star batsman.

Watch Maqsooma's batting:

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt — DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)