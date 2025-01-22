In a heartwarming moment, a Virat Kohli fan was spotted with an ‘I Miss U Virat’ placard during the first T20I between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Veteran batter Virat Kohli retired from T20Is after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Team India defeated the South Africa national cricket team in the thrilling final in Barbados. Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match for his crucial half-century. Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Virat Kohli Fan Spotted During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)