For the second straight year, Virat Kohli was unable to score an international ton as the Indian Test skipper was dismissed early by Marco Jansen on Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa. Fans expressed their disappointment.

Consecutive Years

Kohli ends 2021 with no single century pic.twitter.com/5LaxxykRH6 — Ajith Kumar (@Ajith_Kumar666) December 29, 2021

Disappointing Dismissals

2 Consecutive Century-less Years for Virat Kohli (2020-2021) 🥺💔 And he is not happy after watching his dismissals 💔 pic.twitter.com/rG1APhBsfO — Virat Kohli Kingdom (@imvkohlikingdom) December 29, 2021

Rough Patch?

Virat Kohli ends 2021 without a century. Second year in a row that he didn't register a century. A world class batsman going through a rough patch. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2021

A Staggering Stat

60 Innings completed without Century for Virat Kohli in International Cricket. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 29, 2021

The Wait Continues

