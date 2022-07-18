Mohammed Siraj had a huge impact in the 3rd ODI against England as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in a single over. Prior to those wickets, Virat Kohli could be seen giving some advice and tips to the young pacer on how and what line to bowl against the English batters.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)