Everything might not be right between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. Well, it at least seems that way. The two had an infamous episode in Indian cricket towards the end of 2021 when Kohli was unceremoniously sacked as ODI captain after he had relinquished his T20I leadership. Ganguly, the then BCCI president, had stated that he had requested Kohli to reconsider his decision, a claim that the star batter publicly denied. Their 'rivarly' of sorts seemed to be reignited during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023. During the game, Kohli appeared to look at Ganguly, who was seated in the Delhi Capitals dugout. Netizens claimed it was a 'death stare' from Kohli to Ganguly. For the uninitiated, Ganguly is the current Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals. However, that was not it. The two also appeared not to shake hands after the match and these videos have gone viral. Anushka Sharma Reacts in Joy After Husband Virat Kohli Takes Catch to Dismiss David Warner in RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Gives 'Death Stare' to Sourav Ganguly

#RCBvsDC #RCBvDC Virat Kohli giving death stare to Ganguly King Kohli agression on another level fire 🔥🔥 just RCB pic.twitter.com/qVuKvCaM3M — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) April 15, 2023

'Death Stare' from Virat Kohli to Sourav Ganguly:

Virat Kohli stares towards Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting after takes the catch. 🔥 Kohli ka koi kuch nahi bighad sakta 😎 pic.twitter.com/jAWLr9rxv3 — itz.saahil (@itzzSaahil16) April 15, 2023

No Handshake Between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly:

Virat Kohli didn't 🤝 shake hand with Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/n37gujvIxz — Ｒｏｈｉｔｗｏｒｌｄ (@ROHITWORLD45) April 15, 2023

Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Does Not Shake Hands

