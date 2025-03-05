There are some really mind-boggling stats in cricket and here's one for you! Virat Kohli has scored more runs in singles than Steve Smith has done in his whole ODI career. A stat was shown by the broadcaster during the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final that showed Virat Kohli having scored the most runs in singles in ODIs since 1st January 2000 and that is 5,868. A day after bowing out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a semi-final loss to India, Steve Smith, one of the best players in the current generation bid adieu to the ODI format. Steve Smith ended with 5800 runs from 170 matches in his ODI career. Smith is a two-time World Cup winner and his retirement from ODIs will be a big miss for cricket in general. Did Steve Smith Confirm His ODI Retirement to Virat Kohli First? Viral Video Makes Claim As Two Legends Hug After IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Virat Kohli With Singles Has Scored More ODI Runs Than These Greats

Virat Kohli has taken more singles in ODIs than the total career runs of: - Steve Smith - Jos Buttler - Kevin Pietersen - David Miller - Faf Du Plessis - Shane Watson - Mike Hussey -Misbah Ul Haq — Vikram Mahendra (@ElRealesVikram) March 5, 2025

Virat Kohli's Jaw-Dropping Number of ODI Runs in Singles

Kohli With Singles Has Scored More ODI Runs Than These Greats

Virat Kohli has taken more singles in ODIs than the total career runs of: - Steve Smith - Jos Buttler - Kevin Pietersen - David Miller - Faf Du Plessis - Shane Watson - Mike Hussey -Misbah Ul Haq — Vikram Mahendra (@ElRealesVikram) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)