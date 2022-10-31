Crown Perth has suspended staff members that entered Virat Kohli's hotel room and shared a clip of his personal belongings. The Indian cricketer was not happy with the breach of privacy and had asked fans from refraining such kind of actions in an Instagram post. 'We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident.' the hotel said in a statement.

Statement from the Hotel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)