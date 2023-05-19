Ever wondered why Virat Kohli has been wearing jersey number 18 throughout his cricket career? The man himself has answered this, explaining the significance of this number in his life and career. In an interview with IPL 2023 TV broadcaster Star Sports, Kohli talks about the number 18, stating that he first received it on his India U-19 jersey. He then goes to share how it was a number given to him but ended up becoming 'a very important number in my life.' He explains that his India debut was on August 18, 2008. Two years ago, his father too, passed away on December 18. 'Sorry Mango.. Cheeku Is the Real King' Food Delivery App Swiggy's Tweet on Virat Kohli's Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral, Fans Come Up With Hilarious Reactions!.

Watch Virat Kohli Explain Importance of Jersey Number 18

Today’s date 🤝 VK’s jersey no.@ImVkohli explains the importance of 1️⃣8️⃣ in his life’s events! Will today’s match in the #RaceToPlayOffs add to the list? Tune-in to #SRHvRCB at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM| Star Sports Network #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/SWlA8gT3d0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2023

