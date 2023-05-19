Virat Kohli's century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 evoked a wide range of reactions on social media! The RCB star slammed his sixth hundred in the IPL as his side stayed alive in the IPL 2023 playoff race. Among the flurry of reactions, Swiggy, the popular food delivery app shared a tweet which saw fans come up with hilarious reactions. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "Sorry mango.. cheeku is the real King." While mango is referred to as the 'king of fruits', 'cheeku' or 'Sapota' in English is Kohli's nickname. However, fans also pointed out that this might be a veiled dig at Naveen-ul-Haq, with whom Kohli had a spat on the field. Naveen had taken to Instagram stories to share pictures of having 'sweet mangoes'. Virat Kohli Does a Cristiano Ronaldo! RCB Star Performs CR7's Celebration With Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell After His Century Against SRH in IPL 2023 Match.

Swiggy's Viral Tweet on Virat Kohli's Century

Sorry mango.. cheeku is the real King 👑 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 18, 2023

Sorry @zomato aaj se mera khana swiggy se ayega. — ✨ (@Kourageous7) May 18, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Mangoes are seasonal but chiku is permanent. — Rohan Rajput (@RonuOnly) May 18, 2023

