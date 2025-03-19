The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is all set to commence from March 22 with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will be a big match between the defending champions and their big rivals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata which will kickstart the season. Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and other RCB players arrived at Kolkata and were spotted at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport. IPL 2025: Five 'Unsold' Cricketers in the Mega Auction Who Can Be Called in As Replacement Players During Indian Premier League Season 18.

Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Other RCB Cricketers Arrive at Kolkata

