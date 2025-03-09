Virat Kohli funny memes flooded social media after he was dismissed for just one during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 9. The right-hander walked in to bat with Shubman Gill being dismissed by Mitchell Santner and was trapped right in front of the stumps by a Michael Bracewell delivery, which was the second ball he faced. Virat Kohli used the DRS which confirmed that there was no inside edge as the ball passed the bat and that it was three reds. Fans, mostly those of the India national cricket team, shared their reactions in the form of memes. Take a look at some of them below. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Michael Bracewell Trap Star India Batter LBW During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.
Relatable
Virat Kohli came and Virat Kohli went 🥲 #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/STAO7W8y9g
— Kevin (कैवीन) 𝕏 (@kevinshah1307) March 9, 2025
Every Indian's Mood
What !!! Virat Kohli !!! Out !! pic.twitter.com/ABgcu4BWPt
— Rahil Shah (@RahilShah_21) March 9, 2025
Team India Fans After Virat Kohli's Wicket
Indian fans after Virat Kohli gets out : #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/AXX1DReTJA
— NITESH (@Nitesh805181) March 9, 2025
Indian Fans Right Now
Virat Kohli ke out hone se karodon hindustaniyon ka Dil Tut Gaya Hai
Dil ke Armaan aansuon mein Bah Gaye #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/hglqTtoNoC
— Gaurav Pandey (@gaurav5pandey) March 9, 2025
Funny
Virat Kohli wicket got out early in final 💔 #ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #KingKohli#INDvsNZ #Anushka #chokli pic.twitter.com/0kkVqqdDs6
— Ashutosh Srivastava (@Sri_Ashutosh008) March 9, 2025
If You Know, You Know
Virat Kohli Out- Nana Patekar #INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/dduodHhdZo
— बलिया वाले 2.0 (@balliawalebaba) March 9, 2025
