Virat Kohli shared that he felt 'nostalgic' while driving towards the stadium in Delhi ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Kohli took to Instagram to share a story of him driving to the stadium, writing, "A long drive to the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling." The star Indian batter, who hails from Delhi, would look to make an impact when he competes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where India will be playing a Test match for the first time since 2017. Chetan Sharma Claims Virat Kohli Lied About Sourav Ganguly Asking Him to Reconsider T20I Captaincy Decision in Video of Sting Operation.

Virat Kohli 'Nostalgic' Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 in Delhi

Virat Kohli Instagram Story #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MvVSoCJu2o — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 15, 2023

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Virat Kohli Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @virat.kohli)

