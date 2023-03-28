The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Tuesday, released a picture of their icon, Virat Kohli, from a photoshoot. In the picture, Kohli can be seen donning RCB’s new attire ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharing the picture, RCB on its Twitter handle wrote, “A regal sight of @imVkohli in his new attire, ready to set the stage on fire.” With the IPL getting underway on March 31, 2023, RCB gear up for their opener against five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians on April 2, 2023. Here is the tweet. 'Dhoni, Dhoni' Fans Cheer For MS Dhoni As They Gather Inside Chepauk Stadium to Watch CSK Practice Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

A Regal Sight of Virat Kohli

