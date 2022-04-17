Virat Kohli pointed to Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma in the stands after taking a one-handed stunner during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 16. Kohli was seen signalling the 'V' sign to Anushka, who was left amazed by his incredible effort. Pictures of Kohli waving at Anushka went viral.

Virat Kohli to Anushka sharma after taking a stunner catch with a win❤@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/SeuG4tdZao — VIRATKOHLI FANS CLUB™ (@TeamVKFC) April 17, 2022

What a catch by virat kohli ! He gives sign to anushka sharma ...👌👑 #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/HgVgHOIbU9 — HARDIK (@Viratko66401481) April 16, 2022

Virat Kohli given winning sign to his Anushka Sharma when he takes a Outstanding catch. pic.twitter.com/CSkadeXgWG — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 16, 2022

Virat Kohli given winning sign to his Anushka Sharma when he takes a Outstanding catch 🤩❤️@imVkohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/JBY6NnSAUR — Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) April 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)