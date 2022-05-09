Royal Challengers Bangalore moved a step closer to securing their place in the IPL 2022 playoffs as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs on Sunday. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to celebrate the win. 'Firecracker game and a great win' he wrote.

