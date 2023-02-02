Shubman Gill's maiden T20I hundred left many across the cricket fraternity impressed, including Virat Kohli. The star India batter's record of the highest score by an Indian in T20Is was broken by Gill and Kohli, immensely impressed by the 23-year-old, lauded him on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, Kohli shared a story of him and Gill and wrote, "Sitara..The future is here." Netizens Shower Praise on Shubman Gill After Young Batter Scores Maiden T20I Hundred During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023.

Virat Kohli's Reaction to Shubman Gill's Maiden T20I Hundred:

Kohli about Gill - "The future is here". pic.twitter.com/Pl7nMgbZ3C — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2023

