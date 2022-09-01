Virat Kohli is considered as one of the greats in cricket world by his fans and even by his opponents also. Hong Kong Cricket Team acknowledged the fact that Kohli is truly a great and sent a signed jersey to the Indian batter as a gift to honour his greatness and contribution towards modern cricket. Kohli latter posted the photo of the jersey on social media. Earlier, India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in a group stage match at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai and Kohli smashed a half-century in that game.

See Hong Kong's Gift for Kohli:

A special gift to Virat Kohli by the Hong Kong team - Kohli is truly the face of modern Era. pic.twitter.com/s7Ldu0mNLA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2022

