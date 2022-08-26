Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul were seen catching up the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 28. Afridi, who was ruled out of the competition owing to an injury, was seen with a taped-up right knee as the players met and shook hands with him. The young bowler was also seen wishing good luck to his Indian counterparts.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and other Indian players meet Shaheen Shah Afridi:

Stars align ahead of the #AsiaCup2022 🤩 A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines 👏 pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022

