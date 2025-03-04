Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were absolutely livid after Kuldeep Yadav did not collect the ball from a throw during the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final in Dubai on March 4. This happened after the fifth ball of the 32nd over was bowled. Steve Smith had hit the ball in the deep mid-wicket region and Virat Kohli fielded it. He then threw the ball at the non-striker's end expecting Kuldeep Yadav to collect the throw but the chinaman bowler instead moved out of the way with the ball heading straight to Rohit Sharma at cover. Kuldeep Yadav moving out of the way of the throw and not fielding it. Virat Kohli Breaks Out into Impromptu Dance While Celebrating Cooper Connolly's Wicket in IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Yell at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Collecting Throw

