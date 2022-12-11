Virat Kohli shared a romantic picture to wish his wife Anushka Sharma on their fifth marriage anniversary. Taking to social media, the star cricketer wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart," while sharing an adorable snap of the two. The famous couple had tied the knot on December 11, 2017. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary: Actress Shares Memes and Cute Pics to Wish Her Man on 5 Years of Togetherness!

Virat Kohli's Marriage Anniversary Wish for Anushka Sharma:

