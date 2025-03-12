Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli shared his views and expectations from the season ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025. The star batter, who has been a constant for RCB since the inaugural IPL 2008 was seen sharing about the franchisee's nervousness ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. He praised the RCB management for being able to get all the players they needed. In the later parts of the video posted on RCB's official social media handles, Kohli shared his views on the new captain Rajat Patidar. The legend felt confident about Patidar's captaincy, saying, "I'm sure, All the players will show full support to Rajat". Kohli also said that he is looking forward to play with the new squad, and create "new energy" and "some amazing memories". RCB Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Virat Kohli on RCB's IPL 2025 Squad:

"𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨." 🗣 🎥 Watch Virat Kohli share his thoughts on this year's squad, discussing Rajat as the new captain and expressing his excitement to play alongside this talented team only on,… pic.twitter.com/oXpQ2hNRqB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)