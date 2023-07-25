India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 has ended in a draw after Day 5 of the Test got washed out in rain. Virat Kohli scored his 76th International century in this Test match and ended his longstanding away Test century drought. After the match he autographed his bats to give to the Port of Spain museum. Fans loved his gesture and made it viral immediately. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Ends in Draw Due to Rain in Port of Spain on Day 5; India Win Series 1-0.

Virat Kohli Shows Gives Autographed Bats to Port of Spain Museum

Virat Kohli giving signed bats for Port Of Spain museum. A lovely gesture by King Kohli...!! pic.twitter.com/EItShsFmGh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2023

