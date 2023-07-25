India vs West Indies Day 5's play at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad gets abandoned as rain plays spoilsport. There were predictions of heavy rain throughout the day and the forecast lived upto expectations and not a single ball could be bowled. West Indies needed 289 runs on final day to win and India needed 8 wickets. As none could happen, match ended in a draw. India will consider themselves unlucky despite winning the series 1-0, considering they lost important WTC points. Rohit Sharma-Yashasvi Jaiswal Create History as Opening Pair During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Ends in Draw

2ND Test. West Indies vs India - Match Drawn https://t.co/d6oETzpeRx #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023

