The India national cricket team will meet the New Zealand national cricket team in the much-awaited grand finale of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, March 9. Both teams have faced each other in the Group Stage, where Team India secured a comprehensive victory. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand final, a video has gone viral on the social space where Indian stalwart Virat Kohli was spotted signing autographs for fans at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Below is the viral video. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Records That Can Break During IND vs NZ CT Summit Clash.

Virat Kohli Signs Autograph Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Virat Kohli giving autographs to the fans at ICC Academy, Dubai. pic.twitter.com/Tf2auJtjok — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)