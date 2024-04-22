Virat Kohli was spotted chatting with the umpire about his dismissal following the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 21. KKR beat RCB by just one run in what was a rollercoaster of a game, and one of the biggest talking points of the match was Kohli's dismissal, which came off an above-the-waist height full toss bowled by Harshit Rana. Kohli was livid and made his frustrations pretty clear as he walked off the field and later, was seen talking with the umpire following the game. The RCB star showed his stance and how he faced the ball and the two seemed to agree on what they discussed. The video of Kohli's interaction with the umpire went viral. Why Was Virat Kohli Given Out Despite Full Toss Being Above Waist Height in KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match? Here's What the Rule States.

Virat Kohli Spotted Chatting With Umpire After KKR vs RCB Match

Virat kohli with the umpire after the match#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/663ttDNs7t — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) April 21, 2024

