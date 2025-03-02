A hilarious incident was spotted during Team India fielding during their match against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Shreyas Iyer lost the sighting of the ball during New Zealand's innings and was circling around it trying to find where it went. Virat Kohli spotted it and later mimicked him and teaser Shreyas Iyer. Fans loved to see the fun-loving avatar of the Virat and made it viral on social media. Varun Chakaravarthy Mistakenly Kicks the Ball Over Boundary Line On A Free Hit During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Teases Shreyas Iyer As He Loses the Sight of the Ball

Kohli doing mimicry of Shreyas Iyer miss feild. 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/gW2g7pCFvg — Vahini🕊️ (@fairytaledust_) March 2, 2025

